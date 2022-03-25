Through the roof: Jacksonville non-profits work to keep families in their homes as rental rates increase

Family Promise of Jacksonville is one of many non-profits that provide resources to keep families together.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tucked away inside the Arlington Congregational Church, Beth Mixson is working to keep families together in their homes.

"Nobody really had a pandemic plan in their hip pocket," she explained.

Finances, for many families, took a hit during COVID-19 and with rent increases becoming unaffordable, more people are turning to Family Promise of Jacksonville.

"For low income, low middle income families, that competition in housing has become very fierce," she told First Coast News.

The non-profit serves families through a partnership with 16 area churches that provide temporary shelter for parents with children.

They also offer what they describe as 'prevention dollars' to keep families from becoming homeless, including rental and utility assistance.

"The reality is, there is never enough of that money," Mark Landschoot said of the available funding.

He's the executive director and says the last two years have been a challenge.

He says he's seen an increase in need from those he calls the 'working poor'.

"They are going to work every day. Their kids are trying to go to school. They are trying to be a part of society and citizens in our community but they are struggling to keep up with rents that keep going up," he said.

Landschoot is an advocate for more affordable housing that would keep families from being priced out of the market.

Unfortunately, he says that's already happening and fears it will only get worse if companies put profits before people.

"For them it's really about getting as much money as they can for rent right now because they can get that. Because of that, it catches our families short," he said.

For more information about Family Promise of Jacksonville, click here.

There are other area agencies that offer similar rental services, including:

For Shelter: