Five years later, Jacksonville mother still celebrates son's birthday after tragic death

Latasha Hobbs' son Maurice would have been 23 years old Monday. Wednesday will be five years since he was shot and killed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's never a day that goes by that Latasha Hobbs doesn't think about her son Maurice. One of the last memories she shared with him was dancing in their kitchen on his 18th birthday back in 2017.

"The thought of that being our last birthday together never crossed my mind," she told First Coast News.

Two days later, Maurice was shot and killed. There's still a lot of grief, but through the heartbreak there is support.

"I started to really get out in the community," she said. "I was responding to the needs of other families as far as support. I would see the news. I would make contact with the family because I didn't want that family to have to go through anything alone."

No arrests have been made in Maurice's case, but Hobbs isn't giving up.

She hopes several billboards throughout the city will bring attention to what happened the day he died.

Maurice's aunt is an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and patrols the Southside Estates neighborhood where he was killed.

"There are people in our community who are saying Maurice's name... Maurice is a conversation at the dinner table," she said.

This Wednesday is the five-year anniversary of the day that changed her life forever. Hobbs says she will be canvassing neighborhoods and handing out flyers with the hope of finally getting closer to solving her son's case not only for herself, but for Maurice.