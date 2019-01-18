JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a life lesson that can’t be taught in the classroom and a dream that can’t be reached overnight. The journey to becoming an American citizen can take years, even decades, before becoming a reality.

Life changed for 30-year-old Thana Jway on Friday.

"We wanted to become U.S. citizens, that means we have a country," said Jway.

Jway grew up in a refugee camp between Burma and Thailand. As a refugee, he wasn’t accepted by either country as a citizen.

His wife also grew up as a refugee at the same camp, though they didn’t meet until they came to the U.S. around 2007.

"I’m the last one in my family," he said. "We like the U.S. We like it for the freedom, freedom of everything, freedom of religion, freedom for the people."

It took 30 years for Jway to become a citizen of any country, and he wanted it to be America.

"In Burma, we were always fighting with each other, so I’m glad to become a U.S. citizen," he said.

Since coming to Jacksonville, Jway has worked as a janitor for Holy Family Catholic School on the Southside.

On Friday, as he drove from the immigration office to the school, thinking he was going to work, he was surprised by more than 400 students waving American flags.

Staff and children lines the entryway into the school grounds cheering, clapping and congratulating Jway through the window.

Jway's wife was at his side. She became a citizen in 2018. His 4-year-old daughter, born in the U.S., watched it all unfold wide-eyed and happy for her father.

Principal Matthew Moloney presented Jway with his first full-sized American flag to keep in remembrance of the momentous day.

In just a matter of hours, Jway has what so many people take for granted, a country to call his own.

"Now I have a country," said Jway. "I have my country."