ORLANDO, Fla. — Venturing out on vacation for a lot of families with children on the autism spectrum can be challenging. That's why one Jacksonville company is helping train businesses around the world to be more aware and accommodating of guests with cognitive disabilities. One of those guests is 16-year-old Cameron Celzo, who has autism.

"He thinks, feels and reacts just like us," Cameron's father, Larry Celzo said. "The only difference, in my opinion, is that his senses are more amplified. If something doesn't go his way or he doesn't get what he wants, his reactions are more amplified because he cannot express his feelings to us."

After suiting up for the experience of a lifetime, Cameron was ready to dive into a new adventure. That adventure was swimming with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando.

First Coast News



The all-inclusive day resort and animal interaction park became the first in the country to become designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC). The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, or IBCCES, which is based in Jacksonville certified Discovery Cove.

"One in 59 children are diagnosed with autism and up until about a year and a half ago there were very few travel options for these families," Myron Pincomb, CEO of IBCCES said. "To be able to get away and take a break with the family, a vacation, it's a huge stress relief and it's great for the kids. Here you have [a] quiet area but also have the mix of water and animals which are two of the things that individuals on the spectrum are very attracted to."

The four-month-long certification process included posting sensory guides to help guests on the autism spectrum.

"We train 80 percent of the employees," Pincomb said. "We do on-site inspections [and] we work heavily with their signage and how they communicate what they do, [along with] their programming. It's an extensive program and we continue to do on-site audits to make sure they are in compliance."

For Cameron's father, knowing that the majority of employees have been trained on how to communicate with and better understand children like his son is comforting.

"It really gives us a sense of relief and confidence being able to go out and knowing the employees are aware and know what to look out [for]. We don't feel like we are a hindrance to them. The other guests are aware of autism and special needs," Larry Celzo said.

Not sure what his son's reaction would be Cameron got into the water first touching Kaylie the dolphin, then swimming alongside her and even feeding her.

"It was awesome," Larry Celzo said. "As a dad, you try to find things for him to experience just to be one of us and not have to figure out different things, activities for him. Just to do something like this it was really neat to see him take part in an experience like this. I didn't know if he would be standoffish, but he was all into it."

First Coast News

Gina McDaniel is one of the trainers who has been through the autism training.

"Going through the training has really helped us be better at what we already do," she said. "It helps us know the sensory awareness. We can do pre-visit planning. We know where the quiet spaces are. We can help our guests of all ages come into the water and have the best experience of their life."

First Coast News

McDaniel helped guide Cameron through the whole experience in the water.

"You see the reaction of the guest seeing the animal for the first time, touching the dolphin for the first time, taking a ride with the dolphin for the first time," she said. "You really see that emotional connection, and it really affects everybody who comes into the water."

Pincomb says for families like the Celzos the experience at Certified Autism Centers is noticeably different.

"Just the impact we have on these families is incredible," Pincomb said. "We are not just affecting the individual on the spectrum, but it's the family that is with them and their whole support system. It makes a big difference."

Pincomb says IBCCES has trained companies in 70 countries and has certified Sea World Orlando, Aquatica, and Sesame Place along Beaches Resorts.

Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra was the first Marriott resort to complete the program.

For a list of Certified Autism Centers click here.

You can see more on this story Thursday at 11 p.m. only on First Coast News.