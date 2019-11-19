Sometimes we're afraid to expose too much of ourselves because we’re unsure of what others will think, do or say.

As an anchor and reporter, I’m used to delving into the private lives of others but I chose to open up about a private struggle and in response, many of you reached out with a similar story to share.

One woman, in particular, made it all worth it. Her name is Tracy Smith-Khashimov. While on maternity leave I tried to check as many emails and respond to as many messages as possible. I am grateful this one in particular didn't slip through the cracks.

Khashimov’s facebook message reads:

“I want to take a moment to say THANK YOU. I watch you every morning and can’t wait for you to come back! My husband and I have been trying to have a baby for the past two years and have gone through 4 failed IVF treatments in the Jacksonville area. We were ready to give up and then I saw your IVF segments. I showed my husband and asked ‘should we call and see if there's anything BFC can do?’ I spoke with Dr. Skinner and decided that the best treatment for me (due to my age, I have low ovarian reserve) is donor embryo. We had our procedure July 9th and I'm happy to confirm that we are PREGNANT!! I owe it all to you and wanted to say THANK YOU! I know some people do things so they can help just one person. If they can help one person then it was worth it. You did that! You helped us.”

Of course, I had to meet Tracy in person. Photojournalist Nick Moron and I drove to her Nocatee home where we were greeted with a warm hug by Khashimov who wore a pink maternity top and a huge smile. Touching her stomach with her baby girl growing inside Tracy opened up about her IVF journey.

“We have a box here with two years’ worth of needles, syringes, medication," she said. "I kept everything. I wanted a reminder of what we've been through over the last two years."

Her pain and anxiety felt way too familiar. What finally worked for Khashimov hit even closer to home.

"We needed the donor embryo to be where we are today so I'm very thankful to that donor and her family,” Khashimov said. “That's going to allow my husband and I to have our family."

My husband and I recently made the difficult decision to donate our embryos. We went back and forth about the idea for months and after meeting Khashimov and her baby girl on the way, I absolutely believe we made the right decision.

"One day someone is going to choose your embryos and they're going to be able to have a family because you helped one more person," Khashimov said with tears forming in her eyes.

She's now 46 years old and her baby girl is due in March.

