JACKSONVILLE, Fla — From Instagram to Twitter to TikTok to Snapchat, social media is a big part of life for many children today. They can spend hours playing popular games like Roblox and watching videos on YouTube. That means their smartphones and tablets are usually within reach much of the day.



“I'm very frustrated, you know because I feel like they're missing out on their childhood,” Rebekah Howze said.

She’s the mother of three teenagers and finds it hard to get them to put down their phones. She, like many moms, feels her children are addicted.

While her son Brock, 16, doesn't think so, he admits his phone is usually by his side and can be distracting.

“I think I use it too much," he said. "I think everyone my age uses it too much. I mean, usually, when we go out to dinner and stuff like that, it's always, you know, kids just neck down looking at their phone.”

According to Pew Research Center, 54% of U.S. teens say they spend too much time on their cellphones.

Clinical child psychologist Dr. Lisa Amato has been treating children for almost 20 years. She said she is seeing a drastic increase in the number of complaints from parents about how much time their children are spending on their smartphones.

“Most of the families that I'm treating now, the complaints of the excessive phone use or the phone addiction is in probably 90 percent of the cases,” Amato said.

Similar to gambling and substance abuse, Amato said, social media and gaming apps are designed to hyper activate the brain's reward center, the dopamine system.

“The technology industry has harnessed the power of this reward system in the brain to design algorithms behind social media applications and gaming applications to create a good feeling every time you check your phone, every time you hit a "like," every time you win tokens and awards and things in the games and the apps,” she said.

Brock was shocked to see the screen time tracker on his iPhone showed he used it for about five and a half hours a day.

“That's insane,” he said. “Yeah, I'm surprised. I thought it wouldn't be as much.”

While that may seem like a lot, Brock actually spends less time on his phone than many teens.

“Average use is nine hours per day," Amato said. "I know that that sounds like a lot, but when you think of how many times they're compulsively checking throughout the course of the day, checking it first thing in the morning to see what's happened in the hours that they've been asleep, checking it throughout the course of the day."

She said children can really be addicted to their smartphones.

“Yes, research is showing that the neurological connections that are being formed in our brains, children and adults, is very similar to the neurological connections that we see in addiction,” Amato said.

The adverse effects of this addiction are far sweeping, from increases in depression and anxiety, to sleep deprivation and feelings of loneliness.

Amato said she's seeing a growing problem for girls when it comes to body image and an increase in impulsivity and aggression in boys.

“The use of social media in a young developing brain is going to affect the development of the frontal cortex, which is responsible for decision making and impulse control and understanding identity, who you are, your self-image, your self-esteem,” she said.

And the overuse of this technology can also lead to what is being called digital dementia, like not being able to remember people's phone numbers, something often committed to memory in the past.

“We're outsourcing a lot of our memory and cognitive abilities to the device so the short-term memory deficits are being uncovered, long-term memory and retrieval is problematic,” Amato said.

She said it's causing serious psychological damage that seems subtle.

“To the eye, you're not noticing that, but it's the cumulative effect over time,” Amato said.

A new report released by Common Sense Media found 8-to-12-year-olds now average just under five hours of screen media a day, and the number of younger children with phones is growing. Nineteen percent of 8-year-olds have their own smartphone and it jumps to 69% for 12-year-olds.

Amato said the parents she's talked believe it’s an insidious problem that has grown gradually year by year, and, by the time children are 16 or 17, parents are noticing what a big problem it is.

“Those are often the cases that I am working with now where their parents are asking for help. 'What do we do?'” Amato said.

So how do you get your kids to reduce their screen time?

“Weening is your first step," Amato said. "Cold turkey stuff, it's really hard for the child. It's very hard for the parents. There can be a lot of conflict.”

Amato suggests setting parameters on what is a reasonable amount of time for your children to use the smartphone and tablet and get their input.

“It allows the child to exercise more autonomy and self-control over-identifying, ‘Ok this is my personal goal. Yes, I want to reduce my use, but I don't necessarily like my parents imposing it upon me,' especially if you're working with a 16 or 17-year-old,” Amato said.

And she said, when the entire family operates under the same guidelines, everyone tends to have more success.

“If the kids see the parents docking and plugging in their phone and unplugging from social media, the kids are more likely to do it because it's a group effort,” Amato said.



It's about setting healthy limits. When children reduce the length of time they spend on their devices, Amato said, they start to notice their sleep improves, they can concentrate more in class and their grades often get better.

“I think we all wish we'd get cut down a little bit on that and, you know, I wish it wouldn't be as big a part of a day as it is,” Brock said.

If you have an iPhone you can check your screen time by clicking on Screen Time under Settings. You can click on the hours spent on your phone and it will break it down to a daily average. If you scroll down it will show you how often your or your children pick up the phone each day and the apps used the most.

none