Momcation. (n.) 1. a break from one's motherly duties

My first momcation after growing and caring for two humans is in the books and it was certainly a break to remember.

The idea of going to Cabo, Mexico was presented to me by a friend shortly after the twins were born. I initially thought leaving my babies at just seven months old would make me a “bad mom.”

So many things ran through my mind: "No one can care for them like I do. what if no one hears them crying if they wake up in the middle of the night? I need them just as much as they need me."

The thought of a four-day separation gave me anxiety but I prayed about it and agreed to a mom's trip that has left me feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

Surrounded by like minded mothers and confidantes, we vented about all of the worries of the day. New to motherhood I was comforted by moms who say I got a head start by breaking away before the twins reach 1 year old.

That comfort helped, as did the numerous activities we delved into and the relaxing moments, but nothing could completely get my mind off of Journey and Trey. We did several video chats and I peered at their pictures both old and new to help every time I felt as if I was going to lose my cool.

Everything reminded me of them. It felt as if I was obsessed.

Lying in bed I pictured them both beside me playing and talking to one another in their twin baby language as they often do. While walking on the beach I imagined how much they will enjoy their first time playing in the sand. While driving an ATV I thought about my rough and tough son, Trey and how much fun our family vacations will be.

Quiet moments were few and far between because, if you’ve ever traveled with a group of women, you know how lively things can be. The highlights for me were the little things like eating dinner uninterrupted and not having to quickly scarf down everything on my plate in anticipation of the twins next moves.

I also enjoyed seven consistent hours of sleep a couple of nights. THAT WAS AMAZING. I hadn’t slept in more than a year. Toward the end of my pregnancy I was so uncomfortable that I couldn’t sleep. I’d consider myself lucky getting a decent nap. The arrival of my babies made my sleep habits even worse and on top of that my early morning work schedule really made sleeping near impossible. I realized I had been sleepwalking for more than a year now. Haha!

I also realized the importance of me time. It doesn’t make me selfish or a bad mother. This trip helped me to truly understand the importance of taking care of my mental health. I need time to sleep, eat, breath and relax a bit.. ‘kinda sorta.’

