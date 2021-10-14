'I feel like my son was murdered': Mother of man hit, killed on Halloween in 2017 pleads for answers as she warns of risks while celebrating

Shane Reed was riding his bike on Jacksonville's northside when he was hit from behind. The driver did not stop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time does not heal all wounds.

"I feel like my son was murdered. How do you consider a hit and run not to be murder when somebody leaves the scene? Because that is murder," an emotional Shannon Johnson told First Coast News.

Her wounds have turned into scars. Her son, Shane Reed, died Halloween night in 2017. He was hit from behind while riding his bike near Cole and Spaulding Roads on Jacksonville's northside.

"Something has got to help me to where I can try to move on and not let this keep eating me alive because that's just what it's doing," Johnson said.

There have been no arrests. Police have been unable to find the vehicle, and the driver, who they say was speeding.

Home surveillance cameras provided no clear images which are why Johnson is pleading for someone to come forward.

"I don't even know what - if it's going to make me feel any better or feel some different kind of way because at the end of the day they can't bring my kid back. But his life doesn't have to be taken in vain," she said.

Halloween is expected to be a busy night with families walking the streets. Johnson wants people to be alert. For those who are thinking about driving recklessly, Johnson wants you to remember her son.