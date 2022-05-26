Are you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season? Jacksonville city leaders offer advice to keep your family safe

Hurricane guides are being sent to everyone in the county.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've seen mighty Mother Nature take ahold of the First Coast, but it doesn't take a hurricane for us to experience damaging winds and flooding.

Jacksonville city leaders want you to be prepared for anything and everything as hurricane season starts next Wednesday, June 1st.

'We have been preparing up to this point getting ready for next week when it starts and building on those processes we learned through the last storms," said Chief Keith Powers of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

For the first time since the pandemic, first responders met in person for a hurricane preparedness workshop with safety top of mind.

"They need to be prepared, see what they need to do and be ready just like we are," Chief Powers told First Coast News of Duval's residents.

Powers says hurricane guides are being sent to everyone in the county.

Mayors in the beaches communities are working to inform those new to the area about the importance of knowing your evacuation zones.

JEA tells us it spent millions of dollars to harden its electric, water and sewer operations to better withstand major storms, as well as investing in 160 more generators and pumps.

Powers says it's important to listen to local weather reports and follow all evacuation orders.

"We see this in every storm no matter where it is in the country, people refuse to leave and then when they get flooded or they get injuries they are begging for someone to come and rescue them and obviously we have to start looking out for, when conditions get to a certain level, we have to look at respecting our first responders," he said.

Some other common practices include having enough food and water for at least 7 days for each person in your household.