GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thousands of you have reached out, wondering how Jayme Closs is doing and asking if there's anything you can do to help her after her horrifying ordeal.

So, KARE 11's Julie Nelson reached out to Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, to find out.

Jayme is doing well and recovering, and her family is working to keep her cozy and happily distracted, Smith said.

If you want to send something to help with that, here are some suggestions from Smith:

Books and magazines

Arts and crafts

DVDs

Clothes (women's size small)

Jayme loves the colors blue and green, Smith said.

If you'd like to send Jayme a gift or card, you can mail it to:

Light the Way Home for Jayme Closs

P.O. Box 539

Rice Lake, WI 54868