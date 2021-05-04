How teachers managed COVID-19 pandemic during a most difficult school year

4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is National Teacher Appreciation Week. It seems more apparent than ever the dedication teachers have to the children they educate.

"There is so much going on it's hard to make sure you are doing everything well," said Duval County Public Schools teacher Chris Guerrieri.

It is an honest admission from Guerrieri, now in his 21st year of education. He describes being tired having the handle COVID-19 and working from home.

"Exhausting," Guerrieri said. "I feel exhausted and I feel it all the time."

Guerrieri said he feels stretched thin and underappreciated.

"You are not the only one going through this," Guerri said to parents. "Teachers are carrying quite the load - a load that is getting heavier by the day."

"In one word, this year has been humbling," said DCPS teacher Mark Thompson.

Thompson is in his 8th year, and like many others, was unsure what the school year would bring.

He said the pandemic put a focus on his professional priorities.

"It's definitely made me think about education on a grander scale and also what I want my role to be in education," Thompson said.

He plans to start a graduate program in administration next fall.