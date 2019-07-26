Spending time in San Marco? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue joint to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in San Marco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Bearded Pig

Topping the list is barbecue and traditional American spot The Bearded Pig, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 1224 Kings Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 805 reviews on Yelp. Menu offerings include brisket, sausage and pulled pork, which you can order a la carte, on a sandwich or as part of a platter.

2. Maple Street Biscuit Company - San Marco

Next up is Southern, breakfast and brunch and comfort food spot Maple Street Biscuit Company - San Marco, situated at 2004 San Marco Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 868 reviews on Yelp, it's proved to be a local favorite. Biscuit toppings include fried chicken, spinach and collard greens and eggs.

3. V Pizza

Pizza and Italian spot V Pizza, which offers chicken wings and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1406 Hendricks Ave., 4.5 stars out of 529 reviews. On the menu, you'll find calzones, salads and strombolis.

4. Aardwolf Brewing Company

Aardwolf Brewing Company, a bar, brewery and beer garden, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 184 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1461 Hendricks Ave. to see for yourself. On tap it offers an imperial porter, a session IPA and a sour blonde ale.

5. Town Hall

Check out Town Hall, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 176 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 2012 San Marco Blvd. On the menu, you'll find seared scallops, cauliflower steak and duck fat cornbread.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.