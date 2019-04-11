Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sandalwood?

If you're seeking an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a great spot that fits right within your budget. Fortunately, Sandalwood has plenty of current local listings to choose from. And according to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is somewhat walkable and is very bikeable.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Jacksonville via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings that fit a budget of $1,600/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12193 Kernan Lake Drive

Listed at $1,528/month, this 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12193 Kernan Lake Drive.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building features garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

12517 Beach Blvd.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 12517 Beach Blvd. It's listed for $1,538/month for its 973 square feet.

The building has secured entry and a fitness center. The unit features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

2077 Willesdon Drive West

Last but not least, here's a 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 2077 Willesdon Drive West that's going for $1,580/month.

You can expect to find a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the house. It also has a garage. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

