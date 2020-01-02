Curious just how far your dollar goes in Secret Cove?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Secret Cove is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

8451 Gate Parkway West

Listed at $1,309/month, this 1,202-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8451 Gate Parkway West.

Look for a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8450 Gate Parkway West

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 8450 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,347/month for its 1,239 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

4890 Florida Club Circle

Here's a 1,221-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4890 Florida Club Circle that's going for $1,335/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)

8074 Gate Parkway West

Finally, check out this 1,067-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 8074 Gate Parkway West. It's listed for $1,399/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.