Curious just how far your dollar goes in Beach Haven?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Beach Haven is currently hovering around $925.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4090 Hodges Blvd.

Listed at $1,136/month, this 1,075-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4090 Hodges Blvd.

Expect to see a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

4460 Hodges Blvd.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4460 Hodges Blvd. It's listed for $1,143/month for its 870 square feet.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

3701 Danforth Drive

Here's a 629-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3701 Danforth Drive that's going for $1,100/month.

The unit offers a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

13364 Beach Blvd.

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 13364 Beach Blvd. It's listed for $1,200/month.

The building boasts an elevator, a swimming pool and assigned parking. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Animals are not welcome.

