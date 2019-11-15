Curious just how far your dollar goes in Baymeadows?

According to Walk Score, this Jacksonville neighborhood is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Baymeadows is currently hovering around $800.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9611 Southbrook Drive

First, listed at $1,009/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9611 Southbrook Drive.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

7932 Southside Blvd.

And here's a 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7932 Southside Blvd. that's going for $1,035/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry. Canine companions are permitted.

7816 Southside Blvd.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 7816 Southside Blvd. It's listed for $1,045/month for its 750 square feet.

The building offers a fitness center. You can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

