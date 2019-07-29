Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Nova, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Jett, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Erabelle, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Sage, English pointer and shepherd mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.