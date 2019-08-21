How strong are the public elementary schools in Jacksonville?

With a fresh school year kicking off, we analyzed newly released data from Niche.com — which include comprehensive report cards, rankings and reviews — to identify those schools that made the biggest strides last year and those that lead their peers.

R.V. Daniels Elementary School's overall rating improved the most among similar schools in Jacksonville, rising from a C to a B, according to data from Niche.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the school, located at 1951 W. 15th St., enrolls 352 students. R.V. Daniels Elementary School serves a diverse population: 79% of students identify as black and 15% identify as Asian. Niche graded the school a B+ for academics (on an A-D scale).

The overall ranking comes from Niche's proprietary algorithms. A school's ranking might change due to many factors, including the relative rankings of similar schools and whether a school gained or lost peers due to openings or closings. Other numbers come from current public data from the U.S. government.

Academically, 70% of R.V. Daniels Elementary School's students scored as proficient or above in math, and 63% did so in reading. That's compared to city averages of 57% in math and 45% in reading.

It's not the only school that's climbed Niche's rankings this year. Brookview Elementary School saw its overall rating improve from a C+ to a B. The school is located at 10450 Theresa Drive and is a bit larger, currently serving 653 students, of whom 39% identify as white, 27% identify as black and 18% identify as Hispanic.

Niche graded Brookview Elementary School a B for academics on an A-D scale. The school's latest math proficiency was at 67%, and reading proficiency was 49%.

San Mateo Elementary School also saw improvement in its overall rating, from B- to B+. The school is located at 600 Baisden Road and has 621 students currently enrolled, of whom 55% identify as white and 29% identify as black.

Niche graded San Mateo Elementary School a B+ for academics on an A-D scale. Its latest math proficiency was at 75%, and reading proficiency was 69%.

While some public elementary schools in Jacksonville are moving up the ranks, others are consistently top-rated overall, including:

