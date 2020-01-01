Wondering what buildings are coming down or going up in Jacksonville? Local building permit data can shine a light on what's under construction near you.

In the past week, the city issued 394 building permits, according to data from BuildZoom, a platform that helps homeowners and businesses with new construction and remodels.

Of those permits, 78 were for new building construction, two were for demolition projects and the remainder for repairs and renovations.

Read on for a selection of the most noteworthy new permits.

Residential Permits

New Construction

Demolitions, Renovations and Repairs

This story was created automatically using local building data from BuildZoom, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.