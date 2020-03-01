Looking to chow down on some Chinese fare? A new Panda Express outpost has opened for business at 11929 Atlantic Blvd. in East Arlington.

Check out the original orange chicken dish among the entrees at this chain spot. You'll also find black pepper chicken, broccoli beef and more on the menu. Take a gander at all of the offerings here.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.

Sara G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 25, wrote, 'The manager personally came up to us and asked about our experience and gave my son a Panda Express football and frisbee. Our meal was delicious and fresh.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Panda Express is open from 10:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

