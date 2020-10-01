Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Saki, Akita

Saki is a young, male senior Akita who is house trained and neutered. He was found as a stray at West Palm Beach. He's very gentle and quiet. If you want to foster him, he qualifies for ARSFs Permanent Senior Foster program where all of his basic medical is paid by the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Click here to find out more.

Shelby, Australian cattle dog

Shelby is a 1-year-old pup who found her way into a high-kill shelter with two small puppies. She is extremely smart, leash-trained, great with children and dogs. She is ready to find her forever home! Click here to learn more.

Sophie, Akita

Sophie is a senior dog currently at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida in Jacksonville. If you are unable to adopt her, why not foster her? All expenses are paid for, just provide the love. Find out more here.

Hershey, Labrador retriever

Hershey was a stray when he was found on the Westside. He was very skinny and had hair loss. His foster family took great care of him that now, he is a happy pup, fully fed with lots of hair! Hershey is looking for his forever home. Click here to learn more.

Nick, pit bull terrier

Nick is currently with Pet Rescue North Inc. They believe Nick was dumped. They are now looking for someone to show him unconditional love. Pet Rescue North will pay all of the medical, according to their Petfinder post. Click here to learn more.

Reggie, shar-pei

Reggie is a 6-yea-rold American Shar-Pei mix. His owners are looking to re-home him due to work and constant travel. All of his shots are up-to-date, no medical issues, no behavior issues. He's potty trained, crate trained and leash trained. Click here to find out more on how you can adopt Reggie.

Major, Akita

Major was dumped in New Orleans and made his way to Jacksonville. He is a senior male Akita. Click here if you want to learn how you can adopt or foster him.

