Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Brothers, keeshond

Brothers is a charming male keeshond dog being kept at Florida Keeshond Rescue, Inc.

Brothers needs special time to bond with you: They need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids with at least one stay-at-home adult. They are already house-trained and crate trained and have had all their shots.

Gator, Akita

Gator is a lovable male Akita dog staying at Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

Gator is looking for a home without small children. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained.

Dusty, Akita

Dusty is an adorable female Akita dog staying at Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

Dusty is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained.

Precious, vizsla and Rhodesian ridgeback mix

Precious is a sweet female vizsla and Rhodesian ridgeback mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc.

She has been vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Good news: She's already house-trained.

Megami, Akita

Megami is a darling female Akita dog currently residing at Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

No other pets please: Megami is looking for family without other dogs or cats. She will do best in a home without cats or small children. She is house-trained and crate-trained. She has had all of her shots and has been spayed.

