Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups,' to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Frita, mixed breed

Heather, Staffordshire bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Wyatt, dachshund

Pippy, hound mix

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.