December is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at quick-serve food and beverage businesses across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business analytics for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Jacksonville-area quick-serve food and beverage businesses rose to 66 per business in December of last year, second only to August, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Fusion Food Truck

First on the list is the Fusion Food Truck. Located at Southside Boulevard, the food truck, vegetarian and Asian fusion spot is the highest-rated food truck in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp.

2. On the Fly Food Truck

Next up is the On the Fly Food Truck, situated at 655 W. Adams St. With 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp, the street vendor, food truck and caterer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blazin Azn

Blazin Azn, located at 3814 Beach Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.

4. The Happy Grilled Cheese

The Happy Grilled Cheese, a food truck and traditional American spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 135 Yelp reviews. Head over to 219 N. Hogan St. to see for yourself.

5. Taqueria Hernandez

Check out Taqueria Hernandez, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and Mexican spot at 8779-8799 103rd St.

