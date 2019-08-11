Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Edgewood Diner

Topping the list is Edgewood Diner. Located at 954 Edgewood Ave. S in Murray Hill, the diner, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot is the highest-rated cheap diner in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp.

The diner's signature breakfast items include omelets, corn beef hash, pancakes and waffles. For lunch, soups, salads, deli sandwiches and hamburgers are available. Check the white board for weekday specials.

2. Charlie's Diner

Next up is Charlie's Diner, situated at 8929 Philips Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the casual diner, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

'Charlie's Diner specializes in breakfast, comfort food and owner Peter T.'s famous barbecue,' notes the eatery's Yelp page. Look for three-egg omelets, pancakes, waffles, French toast, country fried steak and sausage and biscuits on the breakfast menu. For lunch, you'll see salads, sandwiches and wraps in addition to barbecue platters on the menu.

3. Oceana Diner

Golden Glades-The Woods's Oceana Diner, located at 13799 Beach Blvd., Suite 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable diner four stars out of 113 reviews.

Yelper Yu S., who reviewed Oceana Diner on July 28, wrote, 'It's a solid, normal diner coffee was good,' and Yelper Mark R. noted, 'The portions were very large and the prices were very reasonable.' The traditional American spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every day except Sunday (it's closed). Menu highlights include Belgian waffles, a seafood omelet, homemade lasagna, fish and chips, meatloaf and a pot roast.

