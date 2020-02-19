Jacksonville's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 288 new jobs over the past week and 658 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 150 companies listed open jobs for Jacksonville-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include APN Software Services Inc., Maania Consultancy Services and BTG.

Jobs posted by APN Software Services Inc. in the past month in Jacksonville included software engineers and software developers, while Maania Consultancy Services was hiring software engineers and BTG sought software engineers.

