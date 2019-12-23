Discovering a great deal can be a rush, particularly if you're getting a high-quality product or experience out of it.

Want to score big savings on restaurants in Jacksonville? Read on for a list of the best restaurant deals around, courtesy of Groupon.

Trending deals

These deals are the most popular in the Jacksonville area (and their trending status means they could sell out quickly).

European Street Cafe, which has multiple Jacksonville locations, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on Dec. 27, 2016, and has trended in Jacksonville within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, European Street Cafe offers 'Deli classics and unique dishes using international ingredients like tabbouleh, prosciutto, melted brie and black olive tapenade.'

There is a single price option for this deal at $12, with a discount of 40%. This option is cheaper than 58% of the restaurant deals currently available.

Intrigued? Find the deal here.

Lime Leaf Thai Restaurant, located at 9822 Tapestry Park Circle, Suite 109, in Windy Hill, is offering a recurring deal that was first introduced on July 10, 2017, and has trended in Jacksonville within the last six months.

According to its Groupon page, Lime Leaf Thai Restaurant offers 'Dishes from pad Thai to pan-seared Chilean sea bass.'

There is a single price option for this deal at $14, with a discount of 44%. It's worth noting that this option is cheaper than 16% of the restaurant deals currently available.

Click here to see this deal.

Best-value deals

On the prowl for the biggest savings available? Read on for the cheapest and highest-value restaurant deals in the city.

Fun fact: According to Groupon data, Jacksonville has the cheapest average restaurant deals in your metro area, as well as the highest average amount of money saved.

Though the European Street Cafe deal mentioned in the trending section is also among the city's best value options, GiGi's Restaurant also has a deal that'll score you major savings. There is a single price option for this deal at $13, with a discount of 40%.

This offer comes in $1 below the price of the average deal currently available. So what do you get for your money?

According to its Groupon page, GiGi's Restaurant offers a lunch buffet that includes hot entrees, salad, pasta and dessert.

Check out the business, at 3130 Hartley Road in Southwood, to redeem the deal.

Score the deal here.

This story was created automatically using Groupon data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.