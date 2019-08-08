Interested in sampling the newest restaurant and retail additions to Jacksonville? From a barber shop to a float therapy spot, read on to see the newest businesses to arrive recently.

Now open at 9965 San Jose Blvd. in Arrowhead is Empanada Llama, a Peruvian spot offering empanadas and more. Specializing in Latin American-style empanadas filled with meats and vegetables, the casual eatery also serves sides, like sweet potato fries, salads and fried yuca, specialty drinks, slushies, smoothies and soft drinks.

Stroll past 5016 Gate Parkway, Unit 4, in Deerwood and you'll find Diesel Barbershop. The new full-service barber shop offers more than just hair cuts. Here, you can also get a beard trim, a facial shave and other personal services done in the space.

In Loretto, stroll past 11111 San Jose Blvd., Suite 70, and you'll find a new outpost of Indigo Float, a 'squeaky clean' float therapy spa. Here you can spend some personal time relaxing in a modern isolation tank that's free of light, sound and other distractions.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.