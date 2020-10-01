Looking to uncover all that Brentwood has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean spot to a seafood eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Brentwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Carribean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant

Topping the list is the bakery and Caribbean spot Carribean Sunrise Bakery & Restaurant. Located at 4106 N. Main St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp. You'll find curry shrimp, curry chicken and more on the menu here.

2. America's Donuts

Next up is the bakery America's Donuts, which offers doughnuts and more, situated at 5804 N. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. This spot has been in operation for more than three decades.

3. Blue Diner

Diner and traditional American spot Blue Diner, which offers soul food and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5868 Norwood Ave., 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. Expect beef short ribs, pork chops and more on the menu here.

4. J-Ville Crab Shack

J-Ville Crab Shack, a spot to score seafood and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5625 Norwood Ave. to see for yourself. Yelpers rave about the garlic crabs at this establishment.

