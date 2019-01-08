Spending time in Golden Glades-The Woods? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bagel shop to an authentic Italian restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Golden Glades-The Woods, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bagels R Us

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Bagels R US, which offers bagels with cream cheese, sandwiches and more. Located at 14185 Beach Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp. The deli and cafe also offers bagel melts, breakfast platters, pastries and coffee.

2. Epik Burger

Next up is New American spot Epik Burger, serving more than 30 specialty burgers and more from its 12740 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 105, location. Aside from award-winning beef and bison burgers, the restaurant serves a variety of french fry dishes, veggie burgers and milkshakes in flavors like Ghiradelli chocolate, Southern banana pudding and cinnamon dolce. Having earned four stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp so far, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Siena's Italian Cuisine

Check out Siena's Italian Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza, calzones and salads, at 13170 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 26. The menu also features stuffed shells, gnocchi, veal scaloppine and lasagna. Catering services are also available.

