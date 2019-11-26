Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurants to open in Jacksonville? From a Tex-Mex restaurant to casual seafood spots, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Sabor Mix Restaurant

New to 11757 Beach Blvd., Suite 1, in Beachwood is Sabor Mix Restaurant, a Tex-Mex and Mexican spot. Specialties from the kitchen include ceviches, quesadillas, Mexican sandwiches and tacos. Tres leches cake and flan are available for dessert, and you can check out the full menu here.

All Starrz Restaurant & Bar

Now open at 1111 Cesery Blvd. in Arlington is All Starrz Restaurant & Bar, traditional American spot serving brunch, lunch and dinner (it's closed Monday and Wednesday). While fresh seafood platters are the highlight here, look for salads, sandwiches and wraps, chicken wings and other classic bar foods on the menu. Catering services are also available.

Whispers Oyster Bar & Seafood Lounge

Head over to 331 W. Forsyth St. in Downtown Jacksonville and you'll find Whispers Oyster Bar & Seafood Lounge, a traditional American and Caribbean spot specializing in raw oysters, fried seafood platters and more. The menu also features jerk chicken, curry shrimp, beef stew, oxtails and other classic Caribbean dishes. Lunch specials are available from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

