Oceanway requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Oceanway look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Oceanway via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Jacksonville neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12394 Glenn Hollow Drive

Listed at $1,400/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom space is located at 12394 Glenn Hollow Drive.

When it comes to amenities, expect outdoor space and high ceilings in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

12681 Daylight Triangle

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom space, situated at 12681 Daylight Triangle, is listed for $1,425/month for its 1,863 square feet.

In the home, you'll find a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a laundry room and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1140 Morning Light Road

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling at 1140 Morning Light Road, which, at 1,611 square feet, is going for $1,460/month.

When it comes to amenities, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a deck and a two-car garage. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

12300 Hickory Forest Road

Finally, there's this 1,972-square-foot residence with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 12300 Hickory Forest Road, listed at $1,485/month.

In the unit, expect to find a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. The building features garage parking.

