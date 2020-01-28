Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got up to $700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4813 Moncrief Road (45th and Moncrief)

Listed at $625/month, this 710-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4813 Moncrief Road.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building has secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

7844 Gregory Drive (Jacksonville Heights)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7844 Gregory Drive that's going for $640/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a balcony and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

4207 Confederate Point Road (Confederate Point)

Next, check out this 604-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 4207 Confederate Point Road. It's listed for $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

1124 25th St. (29th and Chase)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1124 25th St. It's also listed for $650/month.

The unit includes an eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

800 Broward Road (Highlands)

Finally, here's a 602-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 800 Broward Road that's going for $655/month.

The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit also includes a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has minimal bike infrastructure.

