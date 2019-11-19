Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4435 Touchton Road East (Windy Hill)

Listed at $1,495/month, this 1,245-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4435 Touchton Road East.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a fireplace, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

12193 Kernan Lake Drive (Sandalwood)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bath residence over at 12193 Kernan Lake Drive. It's listed for $1,506/month for its 1,500 square feet.

In the unit, expect to see a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.

7691 Ortega Bluff Parkway (Ortega Hills)

Here's a 1,854-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 7691 Ortega Bluff Parkway that's going for $1,510/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a deck. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

12300 Hickory Forest Road (Oceanway)

Located at 12300 Hickory Forest Road, here's a 1,972-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,515/month.

In the residence, the listing promises carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Finally, check out this 1,390-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9727 Touchton Road. It's listed for $1,521/month.

The building has a swimming pool and a gym. The unit also comes with in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

