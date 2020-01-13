Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5061 Sunny Spruce Terrace (Ortega Farms)

Listed at $1,410/month, this 1,372-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 5061 Sunny Spruce Terrace.

The residence has a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

5551 Edenfield Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 5551 Edenfield Road. It's also listed for $1,410/month for its 1,549 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

9727 Touchton Road (Windy Hill)

Next, check out this 1,290-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 9727 Touchton Road. It's listed for $1,419/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. In the unit, expect to see a balcony. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

12771 Megan Jean Court (Duval)

Located at 12771 Megan Jean Court, here's a 1,309-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,420/month.

You can expect to see a deck and a walk-in closet in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

9122 Smoketree Drive (Chimney Lakes)

Also listed at $1,420/month, this 1,355-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 9122 Smoketree Drive.

The building has garage parking. In the residence, you can expect stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

