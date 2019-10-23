Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7915 Baymeadows Circle East (Baymeadows)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7915 Baymeadows Circle East. It's listed for $1,213/month for its 1,084 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

14701 Bartram Park Blvd. (Del Rio)

Next, check out this 1,059-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 14701 Bartram Park Blvd. It's listed for $1,220/month.

The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment has a dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

7816 Southside Blvd. (Baymeadows)

Located at 7816 Southside Blvd., here's a 1,250-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,220/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building features a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

2760 Mayport Road (North Beach)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2760 Mayport Road. It's listed for $1,225/month for its 942 square feet.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

