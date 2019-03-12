Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8150 Point Meadows Drive (Deerwood)

Listed at $1,202/month, this 718-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8150 Point Meadows Drive.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

3530 Victoria Park Road (Greenfield Manor)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse located at 3530 Victoria Park Road. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 1,408 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

Here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9611 Southbrook Drive that's going for $1,210/month.

The unit has a balcony and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

13300 Atlantic Blvd. (Golden Glades - The Woods)

Next, check out this 1,101-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13300 Atlantic Blvd. It's listed for $1,215/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

355 Bella Terraza 355 Monument Road (East Arlington)

Located at 355 Bella Terraza 355 Monument Road, here's a 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,220/month.

Look for carpeted floors and a fireplace in the residence. The building includes secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

