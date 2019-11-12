Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12001 Abess Blvd. (East Arlington)

Listed at $1,171/month, this 815-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12001 Abess Blvd.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

1721 Anniston Road (Southside Estates)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 1721 Anniston Road. It's listed for $1,105/month for its 1,125 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

13100 Broxton Bay Drive (Jacksonville North Estate)

Here's a 1,094-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 13100 Broxton Bay Drive that's going for $1,107/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and has some bike infrastructure.

872 Niagara Ave. (Woodstock)

Next, check out this 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 872 Niagara Ave. It's also listed for $1,107/month.

The building include on-site management. The listing also promises hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and is relatively bikeable.

4083 Sunbeam Road (Craven)

Located at 4083 Sunbeam Road, here's a 915-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

