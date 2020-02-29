Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Jacksonville if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5885 Edenfield Road

Listed at $1,005/month, this 1,047-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5885 Edenfield Road.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.

9439 San Jose Blvd. (Beauclerc)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 9439 San Jose Blvd. It's also listed for $1,005/month for its 1,142 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $300-400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. (Argyle Forest)

Here's a 1,167-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6455 Argyle Forest Blvd. that's going for $1,009/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

9611 Southbrook Drive (Baymeadows)

Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9611 Southbrook Drive. It's also listed for $1,009/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

7610 Blanding Blvd. (Duclay)

Finally located at 7610 Blanding Blvd., here's a 1,087-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,010/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

