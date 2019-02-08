Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a school supply giveaway event to a block party, here are four fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

3rd Annual Tools 4 School Jax - Clothing & School Supply Giveaway:

From the event description: This event was designed to assist children in need with clothing, school supplies, and other necessities prior to returning back to school.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 2078 Cassat Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida Blue's Back to School Event:

From the event description: Come enjoy a family-friendly event to help you get ready for the upcoming school year!

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Florida Blue North Jacksonville, 13141 City Station Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Staples Back to School Block Party

From the event description: Come to Staples Block Party for food, family-fun activities, free giveaways, raffles, face painting, bounce house, games and much more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Staples, 11111 San Jose Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Back 2 School Backpack Give Back:

From the event description: Ramona Flea Market will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies! Backpacks are one per family, while supplies last.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-2 p.m.

Where: 7059 Ramona Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

