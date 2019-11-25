Craving pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza joints around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Renna's Pizza

Topping the list is Renna's Pizza. Located at 11111 San Jose Blvd., Suite #12, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, is the highest-rated low-priced Italian restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Edward A. wrote, 'Renna's never disappoints! We always get a cheese pie, and our second pizza was the meat lovers tonight. This spot doesn't skimp on toppings.'

2. Your Pie

Next up is Your Pie, situated at 4828 W. Deer Lake Drive West. It's a member of the well-known chain. With 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Curious to know more?

'Dea Sims is the owner here in North Florida,' the business writes on Yelp, in the bio section of its profile. 'She's a longtime entrepreneur and a fan of fast-casual food!'

Regarding signature items, 'Your Pie is the world's originator of the fast-casual, brick-oven, customized personal pizza,' it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Corner Pizza

Check out Corner Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, by heading over to 7185 Crane Ave.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Corner Pizza.

'Our pizza recipes have been handed down from generation to generation, dating back to the previous owner's great-great-grandparents in a small town in the Italian countryside,' per the history section of its Yelp profile. 'Modified with a touch of unique Chicago, we have literally perfected our pizzas to satisfy a taste for all things pizza!'

