JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jerry’s Grille isn’t your average sports bar. The family-owned restaurant was opened in 2006 by Lisa Asker, and her late husband Jerry, who had a passion for food.

“A year later my husband passed away from pancreatic cancer, so we had to learn a lot you know,” Lisa Asker said. “I had to learn the whole restaurant, my boys had to learn how to cook.”

Over 12 years later Jerry’s Sports Grille, continues to be a Southside favorite known for its great-tasting cuisine, like the fried gator tail bites.

“When you get the good quality like we do, you can get it cooked any way, you can get it grilled, most people like it fried," Asker said. "It also comes with our special sauces.”

The mouth-watering pork chops are also a hit on the menu.

“We have one thick pork chop or you can get the two, it’s really good and you can get that blackened, fried, or grilled," Asker said. "The big one takes a little longer because it’s a thick cut. It’s real popular here, and it’s good.”

For dessert, the weekly homemade ice cream and cobbler special is a must-eat sweet treat.

“We make all our own desserts now, and then the cobbler is homemade along with the ice cream," Asker said. "You can do a strawberry cobbler with strawberry ice cream and we‘ve got all different flavors of ice cream. So whatever cobbler we have that particular week, we will have the ice cream to match it.”

Jerry’s Grille is located at 1317 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville Fl 32225

