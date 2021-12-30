Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks on the First Coast

Ring in the new year with amazing fireworks in Jackonville and other surrounding areas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's finally time to say farewell to 2021 and hello to 2022. To help bring in the new year there are multiple fireworks displays happening around the First Coast that the entire family can enjoy.

Here's a list of events happening around Northeast Florida.

City of Jacksonville Fireworks

This year fireworks will be launched from a barge on the St. Johns River between the Hyatt and DoubleTree hotels and high above the St. Johns River from the Acosta Bridge.

These locations are able to be viewed from both the North and South banks in Downtown Jacksonville in addition to viewing from Brooklyn and under the Fuller Warren Bridge where the Riverside Arts Market is held.

The fireworks show will begin at midnight to ring in 2022. Click here to learn more.

St. Augustine Beach

The Light Up the Night New Year's Eve Fireworks Show can be viewed at three specially designated spots along A1A Beach Boulevard: The St. Johns County Ocean Pier, on A Street and on 10th Street.

There will be no festival at the Pier, instead, the city invites the public enjoy the show from multiple locations along the boulevard and enjoy the services of local businesses.

The event will include a large fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the St. Johns County Ocean Pier. Click here to learn more.

Fernandina Beach

Light Up Amelia and the City of Fernandina Beach will be hosting the annual New Year's Shrimp Drop featuring music, food trucks, and commercial vendors.