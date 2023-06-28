List: Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July across the First Coast

As the Fourth of July approaches next week, here is a list of locations you can go to view fireworks light up the night sky around the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecues, backyard games, displays of the American flag are all popular traditions celebrated on the Fourth of July - but none of which come close to the anticipation and enjoyment of viewing fireworks in the night sky.

Here's a list of locations where you can watch fireworks across the First Coast on the Fourth of July.

Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville will have their annual fireworks show held at several locations throughout the city, all of which will start at 9:45 p.m.

Downtown Jacksonville

Ray Greene Park in the Highlands area (park will be closed for the launch)

The Avenues Mall

Trinity Baptist Church

Ed Austin Regional Park

Jacksonville Beach

The city of Jacksonville Beach will have fireworks on display that will be viewable from the Jacksonville Beach Fishing Pier, located at 503 N 1st Street. The show will be from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

Please call 904-247-6157 with any questions, comments or concerns.

Certain travel routes will be limited or blocked entirely to aid in the consistent flow of traffic after 5 p.m.

SR A1A will have several turning lanes blocked to aid in the northern and southern flow of traffic.

Please remember there will be delays in both vehicular traffic, and pedestrian traffic. If you are coming to the beaches area to enjoy the 4th of July Celebration, preplan your routes, and please be patient.

St. Augustine

The city of St. Augustine will be setting off fireworks in their Fireworks Over the Mantanzas annual Independence Day celebration, starting at 9:30 p.m., according to the city's website.

Although the fireworks show won't start until later in the evening, The All-Star Orchestra will be performing in a two-hour concert at the Plaza de la Constitución, starting at 6 p.m. The entire bayfront between the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Bridge of Lions will be transformed into a theatre of sight and sound, according to a release.

The festivities will cause several street closures to include the following:

Bridge of Lions (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Avenida Menendez (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Cathedral Place (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

South Castillo Drive (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Picolata Road (between US-1 & San Marco Avenue) [8:00pm – 11:00pm]

San Carlos Avenue (between US-1 & San Marco Avenue) [8:00pm – 11:00pm]

King Street will have two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane closed, west of MLK Blvd. closed (8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

King Street will have one westbound lane and one eastbound lane, east of MLK Blvd. up to Avenida Menendez closed

There will be no eastbound traffic on West Castillo Drive from US-1 to North Cordova Street (8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

North Cordova Street will be closed from Orange Street to the entrance to the Historic Downtown Parking Facility (8 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

In addition, parking will be limited throughout the downtown area. City officials are encouraging visitors to arrive early and use the Historic Downtown Parking Facility and nearby parking lots. Parking in city-owned lots and in on-street spaces will be free however, drivers will have to confirm that they are parked in a city-owned lot and not a private lot where towing may be enforced by the lot owner.

Parking in the lot at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument is not free and is enforced from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., seven days a week, including federal holidays. There will be no vehicular access to or from the Castillo’s parking lot on July 4th from 6 p.m. until approximately 11 p.m.

Lastly, the Bridge of Lions will not be open for marine traffic, starting after the 8 p.m. opening, until approximately 11 p.m. Vessels will be prohibited in an area north of the Bridge of Lions to a point approximately in line with Castillo de San Marcos National Monument. Marine law enforcement will patrol Matanzas Bay and notify vessels in violation of the prohibited area.

The city notes that fireworks may be cancelled or postponed due to weather. A cancellation or postponement will likely be a last-minute decision.

If the fireworks are cancelled, the public will be notified via the city's website at and on the city’s social media pages.

For more information on the fireworks festivities in St. Augustine, click here.

Glynn County

St. Simons Island - St. Simons Island's fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. for about 30 minutes and will take place at the St. Simons Island Pier Village on Mallery Street.

Brunswick - The city of Brunswick's fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. for about 30 minutes and will take place at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Bay Street at Gloucester Street.

Jekyll Island - Jekyll Island's fireworks show will begin at 8:45 p.m. on Beachview Drive North and Shell Road.

Sea Island - Sea Island's fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. and will take place at The Cloister on Cloister Drive.

Free shuttle in St. Johns County

St. Johns County, in partnership with the Tourist Development Council, will offer a free shuttle service to Mickler's Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4, weather permitting.

The Mickler's Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A N., and Mickler's Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A S., and the pier parking lot, which provides direct access to pier amenities and the beach.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes, with the final shuttles departing from the beaches to the designated parking locations at 4 p.m. St. Johns County Beach Services will provide updates on shuttle service, beach access and driving conditions via the Reach the Beach mobile app available for free download here. For additional information, the public may call St. Johns County Beach Services at 904-209-0331.

St. Johns County lifeguards, St. Johns County Sheriff's deputies, and St. Augustine Beach police officers will work together from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4, to ensure the safest beach experience possible for all residents and visitors.