Not cooking for Thanksgiving? These First Coast restaurants, businesses will do it for you

Here's a list of restaurants and retail stores offering a prepared Thanksgiving dinner to-go -- and the deadline for getting those orders placed!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family gatherings are expected to be smaller for this year's Thanksgiving and holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes large indoor gatherings as high-risk activities. With many people planning to scale back their Thanksgiving celebrations this year, you may be wondering whether it's worth the effort to cook a full spread.

Good news! You can still enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the classic sides you crave, without having to wash your roasting pan. (Note: most options will require reheating.)

Here's a list of restaurants and retail stores offering a prepared Thanksgiving dinner to-go -- and the deadline for getting those orders placed!

Bob Evans

Menu: There are three options: The Premium Farmhouse Feast, which includes slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, macaroni and cheese, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and double-crust apple pie; the Farmhouse Feast with Turkey, which includes bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread; or the Farmhouse Feast with Ham, which includes bread and celery dressing, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with ham, rolls, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread.

Cost: Premium feast: $124.99; Turkey feast ranges from $59.99 to feed four or $89.99 to feed eight; Ham feast ranges from $54.99 to feed four or $84.99 to feed eight.

Deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 24 is the deadline to order online for delivery or curbside pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Location: 3163 Hartley Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257

Cracker Barrel

Menu: You can choose between a Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Feast, Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Family Dinner or Thanksgiving Hot And Ready Family Dinner. The Feast serves eight to 10 people and includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. The Family Dinner serves four to six and includes the same items, but with your choice of two sides. The Hot And Ready meal comes with turkey and dressing with gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, cranberry relish, country green beans, macaroni and cheese, choice of mashed potatoes or sweet potato casserole and dinner rolls.

Cost: Range from $69.99 to $139.99. Order online here.

Deadline: Meals are available between Nov. 21 and 29 and require a 24-hour notice to order.

For a list of locations, click here.

Culhane's

Menu: Grilled ham steaks, cranberry chutney, green beans, Irish banger stuffing, Irish cheddar mash potatoes. A la carte side options include roasted Brussels sprouts, pasta mac, green beans, banger stuffing, cornbread, cranberry chutney, Sisters Bundt cake, pumpkin pie, Sisters Apple Pie mule, 5 Sisters Spirit vodka goodie bag and Apple Pie Sisters mule kit.

Cost: $15 for one or $59.95 for a family of five. A la carte sides range from $4 to $6; $24.99 for 5 Sisters Spirit vodka goodie bag; $34.99 for Apple Pie Sisters mule kit.

Deadline: Monday, Nov. 23 is the deadline to order for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25 between noon and 5 p.m. Order online here.

Locations:

967 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

9720 Deer Lake Ct., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Fresh Market

Menu: Options range from meals that feed three to five, eight to 10 or 12 to 14 people. You can choose the Essential Holiday Meal, Essential Ham Meal, Traditional Holiday Meal, Holiday Ham Meal or the Ultimate Holiday Meal.

The Ultimate Holiday Meal, which serves 12 to 14 people, includes a 10- to 12-pound fully cooked turkey, 3.5-pound boneless sliced ham, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, homestyle turkey gravy, corn soufflé, green bean medley, cranberry relish with walnuts, dinner rolls and a colonial apple pie.

Cost: Ranges from $59.99 to $159.99 depending on how many people you need to feed. Order online and pay at pickup.

Deadline: Orders must be picked up in-store between Nov. 23 and 26.

For a list of locations, click here.

Harris Teeter

Menu: You can choose between a turkey, ham or prime rib dinner. The turkey dinner includes a 9- to 12-pound Butterball turkey, fresh cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and cranberry relish. The ham dinner includes a 7- to 9-pound spiral-sliced ham, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. The prime rib dinner includes a 4-pound boneless prime rib, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and green bean casserole.

Deadline: The Harris Teeter website says "Please allow a five-day lead time for all orders. In-store ordering also available." Pickup dates are available through Nov. 26 at noon.

Locations:

4800 First Coast Highway, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

600 Sea Island Rd., Suite 23, St. Simons, GA 31522

Ida Claire

Menu: Your choice of ham, turkey or prime rib, served with sweet potato casserole, maple glazed green beans, buttermilk cornbread stuffing, Hawaiian Parker House rolls, honey butter, cranberry relish and pan gravy, to serve four or eight people. Add-on options include chocolate pecan pie, ginger pumpkin pie or rye apple pie.

Cost: Ranges from $90 to $250. Pie add-ons are $35.

Deadline: Thursday, Nov. 19 by 4 p.m. Call 904-326-1900 to reserve your meal kit. Pickup times are available Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Location: 10209 River Coast Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Metro Diner

Menu: Choice of roasted turkey or baked ham, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, French-style green beans, savory cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian dinner rolls and your choice of pumpkin pie or pecan pie.

Cost: $14.99 to feed one, $55.99 to feed four or $109.99 to feed eight. Order online by clicking here, or call your nearest location to order by phone.

Deadline: Order by Monday, Nov. 23 for pickup Thanksgiving week.

For a list of locations, click here.

When your friends find out you ordered Metro’s heat-and-serve Holiday At Home Feast for Thanksgiving.



Pre-order today: https://t.co/q3PEJDeucl pic.twitter.com/ub7BZCZAyI — Metro Diner (@MetroDiner) November 16, 2020

Publix

Menu: Publix Deli Fully Cooked Turkey Dinner includes one 10- to 12-pound Butterball fully cooked turkey, 2 1/2 pounds holiday dressing, 2 1/2 pounds mashed potatoes, 32 ounces of gravy, 28 ounces of marshmallow delight and 16 ounces of cranberry orange relish.

Cost: $49.99. Order online by clicking here.

Deadline: 48 hours advance notice is required, according to Publix.com.

For a list of locations, click here.

Sprouts

Menu: Roasted boneless turkey breast for two or party-sized portions that feed six to eight or a whole turkey or spiral-sliced ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. Vegan options are also available including a prepared Gardein roast meal, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and a take-and-bake sourdough loaf.

Cost: Ranges from $39.99 for a vegan meal to $69.99 for turkey or ham meals.

Deadline: Order online at sprouts.com/holiday by Nov. 23. You can also text HOLIDAY to 50392 to place your order. Orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon.

Locations:

4873 Town Center Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32246

12675 Beach Blvd., Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Whole Foods

Menu: Holiday meal options include a Festive Feast for 12, Paleo-friendly Turkey Dinner for 4, Classic Roast Turkey Breast or Whole Turkey Dinner for 4, 8 or 12 (organic options available), Prime Rib Dinner for 8, Spiral-sliced Ham Dinner for 8 and a vegan meal for two.

The Festive Feast includes a whole roast turkey, spiral-sliced ham, green beans with roasted shallots, creamed spinach and kale, roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, turkey gravy, spiced brown sugar glaze, cranberry orange sauce, brioche rolls, apple pie and pumpkin pie.

Cost: $39.99 to $279.99 depending on selection. Order online here.

Deadline: All holiday orders must be placed a minimum of 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time, according to Whole Foods' website, but several selections were already sold out online.

Locations:

10601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32257

2050 3rd St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250