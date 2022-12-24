Where is Santa Claus right now? Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve

As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve with First Coast News.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Santa Claus has started his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe.

As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on Christmas Eve with First Coast News.

Our friends at NORAD will help us tabs on Santa as he makes his way around the world to deliver gifts.

According to NORAD's Santa Tracker, a total of 7,623,693,263 gifts were delivered last year.

Where is Santa? Watch live below.

Send us photos of your family getting ready for a visit from Santa via the First Coast News app 'Near Me' section. We'd love to see what type of cookies you're setting out or a photo of your Christmas tree.

We'll be sure the big guy in red gets the photos and knows that everything is ready for his arrival.