When your pine is not fine: small steps to safely celebrate the holidays

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Christmas tree-related fires deck the halls with an estimated $13 million in property damage nationwide each and every year, according to statistics provided by the National Fire Protection Association.

It makes for an unmerry experience for 160 or so US homes on an annual basis.

Fires injure or maim dozens and sadly, kill several each year on average.

“When the fire grows large enough gets close to that tree, that Christmas tree really takes off,” Plainfield Township Division Chief Kyle Svoboda related via Zoom Friday. “If people aren't out of the home already, which means they have to have a plan to get out, it's a very slim chance that you'll be able to outrun that fire from that Christmas tree.”

The Plainfield Township Fire Department shared a number of holiday safety tips to keep in mind:

Check your tree's water regularly.

Examine lights for any damaged wires annually prior to decorating.

Ensure lights feature a UL listing on the plug, meaning they've been tested for safety.

Keep tree well-away from any heat sources, especially open flames and space heaters.

Once needles begin to fall, the tree's no longer absorbing water, meaning it's time to toss.

For more safety-conscious strategies, visit the National Fire Protection Association website.

