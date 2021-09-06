What's open, what's closed for Labor Day?

While lots of businesses and public offices shutter their doors for the holiday, plenty of others stay open, including stores, restaurants and essential services.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many workers, Labor Day is a chance to take a break before the chaos of the holiday season and the end of the year.

But, not everyone has the day off from work. While lots of businesses and public services shutter their doors for the holiday, plenty of others stay open, including retail stores, restaurants and essential services.

Scroll down for a look at what's open and what's closed on Labor Day 2021.

CLOSED:

Banks

Banks will be closed because Labor Day is a federal holiday. You can still use ATMs to get cash or deposit money into your account.

Mail delivery

The U.S. Postal service is closed on the federal holiday. No UPS delivery or pickup is available, and UPS Store locations are closed. FedEx is also closed.

Stock market

U.S. financial markets are closed, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets. They reopen Tuesday.

Costco

Most retailers are open for Labor Day, but Costco is giving its workers the day off.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers

The City of Jacksonville's testing and vaccination sites operated by Agape Family Health, Telescope Health and Duval County Department of Health will be closed, including the following.

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4545 Moncrief Rd.

Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Rd.

Beaches Location (former Kmart shopping center), 540 Atlantic Blvd.

540 Atlantic Blvd. Emmett Reed Community Center, 1093 W. 6th St.

Cuba Hunter Community Center, 4380 Bedford Rd.

City of Jacksonville closures City Hall at St. James, 117 W. Duval St. Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St. Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex, 407 N. Laura St. Yates Building, 231 E. Forsyth St. The Office of the Tax Collector, including all Tax Collector branch offices and The Office of the Property Appraiser Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams St. Supervisor of Elections main office, 105 E. Monroe St. Animal Care and Protective Services, 2020 Forest St. Municipal Code Compliance Division, 214 N. Hogan St. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department administrative offices, 515 N. Julia St. Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department offices, 214 N. Hogan St. All community and senior centers and gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. Victim Services Center, 403 W. 10th St. Kids Hope Alliance, 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office, 1809 Art Museum Drive Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division administrative offices, 609 St. Johns Bluff Road Solid Waste Division administrative offices, 1031 Superior St. Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2675 Commonwealth Ave. The Ritz Theatre & Museum, 829 N. Davis St. Cecil Gym and Fitness Center, 13531 Lake Newman Drive Jacksonville Public Library (all locations)





St. Johns County closures

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners St. Johns County Administrative offices Library branches and bookmobiles The Pet Center The Supervisor of Elections’ office The Property Appraiser’s office The Tax Collector’s office The Clerk of Court's office (remains closed Tuesday, Sept. 7, in observance of Rosh Hashanah) St. Johns County COVID-19 testing site located at the Wind Mitigation Building

Clay County County Administration Building Public Works Department Clerk of Court Comptroller's Office Clay County Courthouse Property Appraiser Tax Collector Supervisor of Elections Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices Clay County Public Libraries



OPEN:

Restaurants

Like retail stores, most restaurants stay open on Labor Day, but it's a good idea to call ahead and make sure your favorite spot is operating under its normal hours. Chick-fil-A, for example, closes early at 6 p.m. at most U.S. locations.

Garbage service

In Duval County, garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will run as scheduled.

In St. Johns County, collection schedules will not be delayed, and the Stratton Road and Tillman Ridge solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

In Clay County, the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility will be open during normal operating hours and Advanced Disposal/Waste Management will collect as usual.

Retail stores: The following retail and department stores will be open for Labor Day, according to Fortune.com. Bass Pro Shops Bed Bath & Beyond Belk Best Buy Cabella's CVS Dillards Home Depot Ikea J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl's Lowe's Macy's Michael's Old Navy Rite Aid Target T.J. Maxx Walgreens Walmart

The following retail and department stores will be open for Labor Day, according to Fortune.com.

Grocery stores: The following grocery stores will be open for Labor Day, according to Fortune.com, but check with your location in case they have reduced hours. Aldi Bi-Lo Food Lion Harris Teeter Ingles Kroger Publix Safeway ShopRite Stop and Shop Trader Joe's Wegman's Whole Foods Winn-Dixie

The following grocery stores will be open for Labor Day, according to Fortune.com, but check with your location in case they have reduced hours.

Recreation

The City of Jacksonville's Boone Tennis Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but all other city tennis centers will be closed.

The Cecil Aquatics Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m. All COJ outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Catty Shack

The Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults or $5 for children.

Regeneron Antibody Treatment