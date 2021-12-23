'They are not going to steal my joy' | Creator of stolen WhataChristmas sign vows to carry on

"They are not going to steal my joy," Veronica Garcia said. "They won't steal that joy."

WINDCREST, Texas — A Whataburger Christmas decoration was stolen from a front yard, according to a Windcrest family. The handmade sign is a part of a huge display at the home.

Windcrest is known for its elaborate displays and its residents like Veronica Garcia go all out for the holidays.

"From there on out, I was known as the Whataburger house," she said.

Since 2019, she has had the fan-favorite display.

"It includes a very large hamburger," she said. "French fries in a giant French fry box, and an inflatable Santa Claus."

The Whatasize display also includes a sign that reads: 'WhataChristmas' – but that sign is gone. Garcia wanted to snap a photo with her nephew and noticed it was missing. She posted about it online and the comments started pouring in.

"People were like, 'No, we were there on Thursday, and it wasn't there. Here is a picture. And we were there on Friday and it wasn't there.' We figured it out that it was probably stolen since Wednesday," she told KENS 5.

Garcia can't believe someone would take her labor of love.

"They are not going to steal my joy," she said. "They won't steal that joy."

She said this bad deed is reminding her about the joy her display brings others who come by and see it.

"I build stuff so people can come out and take pictures and get down and take pictures of their kids in the display. As long as you don't sit on it," Garcia said.