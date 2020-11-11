x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Holidays

WATCH: Veterans Day Parade honors military in Downtown Jacksonville

This patriotic parade will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, marching bands and much more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is honoring and celebrating those who have served their country during the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will take a new route through downtown this year.

Beginning on Water Street, the procession will make its way towards Laura Street and then loop back around to head southbound on W Adams.

The parade will conclude at Lee and W Forsyth Streets.

This patriotic parade will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and much more!

You can watch the parade live below.

For additional information, click here.

Credit: specialevents.coj.net

Related Articles