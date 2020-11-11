WATCH: Veterans Day Parade honors military in Downtown Jacksonville

This patriotic parade will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, marching bands and much more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is honoring and celebrating those who have served their country during the annual Veterans Day Parade downtown.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will take a new route through downtown this year.

Beginning on Water Street, the procession will make its way towards Laura Street and then loop back around to head southbound on W Adams.

The parade will conclude at Lee and W Forsyth Streets.

This patriotic parade will feature grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and much more!

You can watch the parade live below.